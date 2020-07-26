SM Cinemas eyeing to reopen select branches 'soon'

MANILA – SM Cinemas is looking to make a partial resumption of its operations soon.

Through their Facebook page on Sunday, SM Cinemas uploaded a video of safety protocols that their staff and customers would have to observe once they reopen their theaters.

In the comments section, SM Cinemas said it will be issuing further updates on which branches will be reopened soon.

On Sunday, the Department of Health said that there are 2,110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total to 80,448.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 1,345. It was followed by provinces of Cebu with 304, Laguna with 109, Negros Occidental with 66, and Rizal with 40.

Currently, Metro Manila is under the general community quarantine while Cebu City is under the modified enhanced community quarantine.

These quarantine classifications took effect on July 16 and will be effective until July 31.

The country first imposed quarantine measures in mid-March to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.