Shaina Magdayao joins 'Almost Paradise' season 2

MANILA -- Shaina Magdayao has joined the cast for the second season of the international series "Almost Paradise," which is now out on Amazon Freevee in the United States and United Kingdom.

On Instagram, Magdayao uploaded photos taken while they were filming in Cebu last year.

Magdayao plays journalist Maria Manalo, who is set to appear in the fourth episode of the series.

"I can now share my crazy awesome and unexpected first LEGIT HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE / GUESTING on #AlmostParadise Season 2 - Episode 4 as Maria Manalo!!! I filmed in Cebu for 10 days last November and I had soooo much fun with the warmmmm and welcoming #AlmostParadise team behind this series! I enjoyed portraying the courageous journalist, Maria Manalo, but I loooved working with the professional and kind staff and co-actors of mine + learning #Hollywood’s protocols, their terms #ontheset and workflow the most!" she wrote.

"THANK YOU FOR MAKING LAST YEARS (working) BIRTHDAY EXTRA SPECIAL, Team Almost Paradise + @electricentertainmentofficial for allowing me to learn and experience a slice of your #Paradise! A WHOLE NEW interesting WORLD, indeed. PS As I type this, a SAG-AFTRA strike is on going in #Hollywood which means the whole team can’t do their usual full blast promotional rounds! PINOYS all over US and UK, Let’s give the whole show our PAGMAMAHAL by downloading AmazonFreeVee and watching @AlmostParadiseTV ‘s second season!" she added.

"Almost Paradise" is an American-Filipino crime drama television series produced by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen and shot entirely in the Philippines. It was renewed for a second season and has filmed in Cebu, based on the previous posts of lead actor Christian Kane.



