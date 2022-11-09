Shaina Magdayao starts work on international series

MANILA -- Almost three months after the conclusion of ABS-CBN's series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," actress Shaina Magdayao has started filming for her first-ever international series.

Magdayao shared the news to all her fans as she shared her thoughts about working on her birthday. She turned 33 last November 6.

"Planned to go to #Paradise for my annual #birthday escape …but as always, life has a different plan. First time ever to work instead of taking a birthday leave. But I’m definitely not complaining ….because I still have been waking up in #Paradise for the past few days! Day 6 as Maria Manalo here in #CEBU for some unexpected work that I consider HIS early birthday gift," Magdayao wrote in an Instagram post.

"Can’t wait to tell you more about my surreal and awesome (def an understatement) first time experience to work for an international series.. SOON. Sooo grateful for His birthday surprise. PS My heart is overwhelmed with all the looooove and greetings ….and the surprises! Just got back to the hotel from work," she added, using the hashtag #AlmostParadise.

"Almost Paradise" is an American-Filipino crime drama television series produced by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen and shot entirely in the Philippines. It has recently been renewed for a second season and is now filming in Cebu, according to the social media posts of lead actor Christian Kane.

Magdayao was part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" for two years as Major Roxanne Opeña.

