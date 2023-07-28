K-pop group Treasure is off to a new start with the release of their second full-length album "Reboot" on Friday.

The 10-member act also unveiled the music video for the lead track "Bona Bona," which showed the boys' evolved image as they break away from their youthful persona.

The new album contains 10 tracks which highlights some of the members' song production skills. Notably, Junkyu joined fellow members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, Haruto, and Asahi who had been credited in their previous works.

Ahead of the full album release, the group unveiled "Move," which was performed by T5, a sub-unit composed of Jihoon, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung and So Jung-hwan.

"Reboot" is Treasure's first project since the extended play "The Second Step: Chapter Two," fronted by "Hello," released in October 2022.

Last April, Treasure visited the country for the two-day Manila leg of the "Hello" concert tour.

Formed through the survival show "YG Treasure Box," Treasure debuted as a 12-member act in August 2020. Bang Yedam and Mashiho left the group in November 2022.

Some of their hit songs are "Jikjin," "Boy," and the Tiktok-viral "Darari."

