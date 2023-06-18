The members of rising K-pop group Treasure's upcoming sub-unit T5. Photos: Instagram/@yg_treasure_official

When Yang Hyun-suk, executive producer at K-pop label YG Entertainment, was putting together rising boy band Treasure's new sub-unit, he came up with an uncommon way to pick its members: asking the boys to raise their hands if they believe they are the most handsome in the group.

In the previous days, YG Entertainment has unveiled the members of the sub-unit named T5 through a series of "concept posters" on its official social media pages.

The lineup for the "self-proclaimed flower boy quintet" includes Treasure's co-leader Jihoon, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung and So Jung-hwan.

Yang first announced the launch of T5 in a June 11 video on Treasure's official YouTube channel, where he spoke about "future plans" for the 10-member group.

"I asked Treasure members to raise their hand if they think they are the most handsome among themselves and that's how the team of the current five members [was] formed," he said, recounting T5's creation.

Yang said T5 would promote in July, which includes "unveiling [a] choreography video as a pre-release" ahead of a music video.

The sub-unit debut will be followed by the release of Treasure's second full-length album, possibly in August, he said.

Treasure recently concluded its "Hello" tour, which saw the group perform in major Asian cities, including Manila.

The group held two shows last April 14 and 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena for the "Hello" tour, marking its second time to perform in the country after the K-pop Masterz concert in July 2022.

Debuting in 2020, Treasure was originally a 12-piece act until Bang Yedam and Mashiho left in November 2022. The group is known for songs such as "Jikjin," "Darari" and "Hello."

