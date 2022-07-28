Screengrabs from Zoren and Cassy Legaspi's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Veteran actor Zoren Legaspi showed once again why many netizens look at him as a "cool dad" as he teased her daughter, Cassy, about her visitor.

On Instagram, Legaspi secretly took a short video of Cassy eating in their dining table with a man.

“@cassy sino itong D WHO….last night shhhhhhh,” Legaspi said in jest in the caption.

Taking a hint from the caption, netizens quickly pointed out that Legaspi was referring to Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, who has been linked to Cassy.

Espanto dropped laughing emojis in Legaspi’s post while Cassy also commented with emojis.

While Legaspi did not categorically reveal Espanto’s identity, Cassy posted on Wednesday night a selfie with the singer, saying: “surprise visit from this one.”

Darren and Cassy have been actively posting on social media about meeting each other regularly. However, they are yet to confirm if they are romantically together.

Cassy is half of the twins of Legaspi and Carmina Villarroel.