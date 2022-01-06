Photo from Darren Espanto's Instagram account

Singer Darren Espanto penned a birthday message for celebrity twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, where he called the young actress “Jisoo,” one of the members of the K-pop group Blackpink.

On Instagram, Espanto greeted the Legaspi twins on their 21st birthday, describing them as two of the most genuine people he has met.

In his message for Cassy, whom he is being romantically linked to, the Kapamilya singer thanked her for staying with him through the highs and lows of his life.

“To Cass, a.k.a. Jisoo (pagbibigyan kita kasi birthday mo naman), A HUGE thank you! You’ve been with me through my highs and lows and it takes a lot to deal with a Darren Espanto,” Espanto wrote.

He also praised the actress for being a picture of a strong woman.

“Continue to be the badass that you are! You’re one of the strongest women I’ve ever met and you never fail to impress us. You’re always there for your friends and family but I wish you’d set aside some time for yourself as well, ok? I’ve always got your back,” he added.

Espanto, on the other hand, called Mavy "Derek Zoolander" and reminisced about their production number six years ago.

“Thank you for being our designated driver, always… dejk lang. Thank you for being someone I can always count on. Always here for ya,” the singer quipped.

Espanto also expressed happiness at witnessing the siblings achieving the things they once dreamt of.

Cassy and Mavy are the children of celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi.

