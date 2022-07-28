Xian Lim wishes to direct girlfriend Kim Chiu

Xian Lim and Kim Chiu. Photo from Xian Lim's Instagram page

MANILA – As he ventures into filmmaking, Xian Lim confessed it is one of his dreams to direct his girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu, in a movie.

“Maybe we will stick to the core that we always do — rom-com. We met each other there, we fell in love there, too,” he said as quoted by Push.

Elaborating on the concept that he has in mind, Lim said he would definitely be Chiu’s leading man in that dream project, which he wants to film overseas.

“Sa rom-com, marami kang mahuhugot na emotions. When we tell stories, marami ng narinig na love stories sa akin si Kim. Maybe a project out of the country with both of us in it. Pinag-uusapan na namin 'yon,” he said.

Lim is directing the upcoming film “Hello, Universe,” which he also wrote. Veteran comedians Janno Gibbs, Anjo Yllana and Benjie Paras lead the cast.

According to the actor, he is grateful that Chiu supports all his endeavors whether it be acting or directing.

“She is very supportive of all the projects that I do. Masaya siya sa lahat ng ginagawa kong trabaho.”

It was only last month when it was reported that Chiu and Lim will be reuniting on the big screen.

In a post on Instagram, Chiu thanked Viva Films, indicating her upcoming project with Lim will be produced by the film outfit. Neither Lim nor Chiu gave further details, such as the film’s director.

Chiu, 32, and Lim, 32, were last paired in a movie project in 2014, for the romantic comedy “Past Tense.”

They, however, co-starred on television as recently as 2020, for the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman."