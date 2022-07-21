Photo from Xian Lim's Instagram page

MANILA -- Hearing his new moniker, Direk Xian, is something new for Xian Lim and one thing that he has yet to get used to.

“Nakaka-panibago talaga,” the actor-turned-director told ABS-CBN News. “But directing is something that I really want to do from the start of my acting career. I always wanted to be behind the camera and that’s exciting for me.”

After making his Cinemalaya directorial debut in “Tabon” (2019), Lim had succeeding directorial projects, such as the series, “Pasabuy” (2021) for an online streaming platform.

He also did an adaptation of “Ibong Adarna,” told through the eyes of puppets and produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines. There was also an independent film festival where Lim directed a “horror film with a twist,” he offered.

“Directing is something that I really need to do to satisfy the heart. Wow!,” Lim asserted.

From Lim’s first Cinemalaya as an actor, director Gil Portes’ “Two Funerals” (2010), Lim was already inspired to become a director.

“I remember asking Direk Gil so many questions at that time,” Lim recalled. “He was really attending to all my questions and he really answered everything. That’s why I really have high respect to the people working behind the camera.

“And the so much work that comes to the magic of filmmaking. That was more than 10 years ago when I wanted to become a director.”

Lim is excited to work on “Hello, Universe,” whose screenplay he also wrote. Veteran comedians Janno Gibbs, Anjo Yllana and Benjie Paras lead the cast.

Also starring are Sunshine Guimary, Madeline Red, Joe Vargas, MJ Cayabyab and Gene Padilla. Making her film debut in “Hello, Universe” is Majo Lingat.

“Seeing the newcomers who are part of the cast, you know right away ibibigay nila ang lahat to this project,” Lim said. “You can see the passion and enthusiasm in their eyes.

“Si Anjo and Janno, it’s such an honor to be working with them. Bata pa lang ako, ini-idolo ko na sila. It is such an honor to be graced by their presence so they can bring their years of experience in the industry to this material that we have.”

When the film was still “skeletal,” Lim had already artists in mind to make up part of his cast for “Hello, Universe.” Gibbs and Yllana were among his first choices. He was eyeing “the best” for his cast. Apparently, everything aligned for his choices.

“I requested for all the names. They will be perfect to play the part. I worked with these guys and I presented to them this riot of a film.”

Lim was undoubtedly pleased once his cast was finally assembled. “A couple of days ago, we were talking with the production team,” he shared. “Ibang-iba from reading the material first, then binigyang buhay ng cast namin.

“Then, they read the material again, it had a new life. Talagang nakaka-inspire to be around these people.

“Hearing what the cast commented before we all started working, nakakatunaw ng puso. Ang hirap to put into words ‘yung nararamdaman ko. At the same time, I get really emotional.

“With all the hard work that the whole creative team, the producers put in, they really made sure that all the characters will shine in their own right.

“I made a promise to all the cast that they will look beautiful and they will look great because this is a different kind of film. Something new and something fresh.”

“Hello, Universe” is a fantasy-comedy with a touch of drama. The story was conceptualized by Lim a couple of years ago. “We just kept on adding to it,” Lim said. “Basically, everyone on the Viva writers’ table wanted to tell a fresh story.

“We wanted to present something light, something fun with a different twist, at the same time. The story, in a nutshell, is about second chances.

“Hello, Universe is a feeling we say na, ‘I should have, would have, could have.’ Sana, kung ganito lang ang nangyari, ‘yung mga missed opportunities natin in life, regrets, all those things will come to mind.”

It tells the story of Ariel (Gibbs), a middle-aged man, who gets another chance to rewrite his past when he meets Jessie (Paras), a genie who will give him a magical chance to live in an alternate universe.

Admittedly, Lim felt the pressure once he learned about the veteran cast he will be working with.

“Definitely, I felt that pressure during the casting process when they all said yes. Nakaka-excite to see the final roster of stars. As director, hindi mawawala ang pressure. I just keep in mind my responsibility to all of them.

“At the same time, ang konting bilin ko sa kanila is to enjoy the script. The script that we have, we’ll make it as fun as possible.”

Lim believes working on a film is always a collaborative process. “Isa lang naman ang goal ng pelikula,” he said. “To tell a story. Something fun, something light.”

Coming from Ricky Lee’s scriptwriting workshop, Batch 17, Lim had plenty of concepts for the writers’ table. “I just wanted an uplifting story before the pandemic,” he said.

“So I started writing, got my friends together and nag-jamming kami. This is actually based on my experience playing basketball and trying to make it as a professional. That was the dream for me and it didn’t happen.

“At that time, I didn’t have Plan B or Plan C. But life leads you to a whole different direction. You go through so many ups and downs. I didn’t get what I wanted. It led me to another door.

“I want to tell that story. I want to provide hope and inspiration at the same time to the viewers. We cannot tell what’s ahead, so we just have to live at the now and not take life for granted.”

Working with Gibbs, Yllana and Paras made Lim watch their films all over again. “I watched clips on YouTube. These are veterans. Haligi ng industry. Especially for us, the younger generation, we do look up to them. Icons na sila.

“When we watched their films again, we were coming up with different ideas. ‘Wait, parang hindi pa nila ‘to nagagawa.’ It will be nice to see and look something fresh in the eyes of Gen Z and millennials.

“I’m a huge fan of these icons. I’ve been vocal about it, especially with Kuya Janno, sobra akong huge fan ng trabaho niya.”

“Hello, Universe” is Lim’s dream film. “Dito po lahat naka-focus sa ‘Hello, Universe’ ang puso at kaluluwa ko,” he said. “I take it one project at a time. I try not to look so far ahead. I also try not to look back at regrets in life.

“Given this opportunity to be with all the wonderful actors, dito lang ang buong focus at pagmamahal, sa pelikulang ito.”

Will he eventually direct a film with his girlfriend, Kim Chiu? “She is very supportive to all the projects that I do,” Lim said of Chiu. “Maybe we will stick to the core that we always do. Rom-com. We met each other there, we fell in love there, too.

“Sa rom-com, marami kang mahuhugot na emotions. When we tell stories, marami ng narinig na love stories sa akin si Kim. Maybe a project out of the country with both of us in it. Pinag-uusapan na namin ‘yun.”