Bea, Dominic fly to Singapore to celebrate engagement, birthday

MANILA - Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque took a brief getaway to Singapore last weekend to commemorate both their recent engagement and the actor's birthday.

Alonzo took to social media to post glimpses of their short vacation, capturing their affection for each other at this stage of their relationship.

“A quick food trip to Singapore with @dominicroque. We celebrated his bday and our recent engagement,” the actress captioned her post.

Alonzo mentioned that they hurriedly rushed to the airport on Saturday, barely making it to their flight, as they had just come from a party.

Describing this vacation, Alonzo said: “Our trip was short but one of the most unforgettable. Check out the clip where he was ironing my clothes, ganyan po sya magmahal.”

In the past, Roque admitted that he had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.

The two got engaged on July 18.