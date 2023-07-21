Screengrab from Dominic Roque's Instagram

MANILA – A couple of days after announcing their engagement, actor Dominic Roque let netizens witness his wedding proposal to actress Bea Alonzo.

Roque on Friday shared to the public how he asked for Alonzo’s hand in Bataan.

In a seven-minute long video clip, the actor created a video presentation of his moments together with Alonzo over the course of their relationship. It was accompanied by his voice over, professing undying love to his now fiancee.

Towards the end of the video, Roque showed the exact moment when he knelt on his knee while Alonzo was having a photoshoot.

“We’ve been together for almost four years now. We have our fights, our happy times, our crazy times together, our rollercoaster ride of our lives, and nalagpasan natin yung mga yun. Alam ko marami pa tayong pagdadaanan together,” Roque recalled while holding the ring to a tearful Alonzo.

“I want to spend my whole life with you forever. And I love you very much,” Roque added, before popping the important question.

The actor revealed that he did not expect that he is about to marry his long-time crush.

“Sino bang mag-aakala na yung crush ko lang noon na gustong-gusto kong tinititigan dahil sa sobrang ganda, hindi ko pa nga alam kung paano ako magpapakilala. Eh ngayon, parte na ng araw-araw ko,” he wrote.

Two days ago, Alonzo announced the big news on social media.

"In the middle of the shoot, Mark Nicdao kept telling me to turn around because he wanted to shoot the back side of my dress, I found it a bit odd, but when I turned around, I found Dom kneeling with a box in his hand," she added.

"You see, I have done so many proposal scenes in my entire career, but nothing beats the real thing."

In the past, Roque admitted that he had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.

