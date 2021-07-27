Heads up, Kapamilya! Piolo Pascual is here to stay

Piolo Pascual is staying as a Kapamilya. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- “Just to put this to rest, I'm not going anywhere.”

Veteran actor Piolo Pascual has ended speculations about his possible transfer to another network, confirming that he will be back with ABS-CBN soon.

In an interview with Cinema One as published by Star Cinema, Pascual stressed that he never left the Kapamilya network despite not being visible on ABS-CBN shows since the shutdown of the station in 2020.

“At the end of the day, I never left,” he briefly quipped.

Addressing rumors of following some former Kapamilya artists who decided to leave the network, Pascual said: “I’m a Kapamilya through and through, I don't have to reiterate that. I’ll be back home for sure, pagkatapos ng mga meetings for sure.”

In fact, Pascual revealed that he has spoken with ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak last July 4.

“I spoke with my boss, si Sir Carlo, on the 4th of July, and we had a good talk. When the time I'm done with quarantine, may meeting kami,” the actor said.

Pascual’s last TV project was a noontime variety show on TV5 which aired from October 2020 to January 2021.

But he has been active in movies during the pandemic, highlighted by the release of his movie “My Amanda” with actress and director Alessandra de Rossi.

Many Kapamilya viewers were also happily surprised to see Pascaul on “ASAP Natin To” again earlier in July, although he only made a virtual appearance.

Pascual was one of the actors who thanked viewers for continuously supporting ABS-CBN as the network marked the first year since several lawmakers rejected its bid for a new broadcasting franchise.

In a pre-recorded video, Pascual said: “Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms.”

