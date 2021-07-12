Piolo Pascual to Kapamilya viewers: 'I'll see you soon'

MANILA – Many Kapamilya viewers were happily surprised to see Piolo Pascaul on “ASAP Natin To” again on Sunday, although he only made a virtual appearance.

Pascual was one of the actors who thanked viewers for continuously supporting ABS-CBN as the network marked the first year since several lawmakers rejected its bid for a new broadcasting franchise.

In a pre-recorded video, Pascual said: “Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms.”

“As we face a lot of hardships and difficulties this last year, your support and your trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino,” he added.

To end his message, Pascual said: “Maraming salamat po, I’ll see you soon.”

It would be recalled that Pascual stopped appearing on “ASAP Natin To” when he was tapped to host Brightlight Productions’ “Sunday Noontime Live” which aired on TV5 last year.

This lasted for about three months since “ASAP Natin To” took over its timeslot on TV5 as it transitioned to additional free TV airing in January.

As of writing, Pascual has yet to make a live appearance on the ABS-CBN concert variety program.