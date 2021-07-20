'My Amanda' is most popular Pinoy title on Netflix PH

MANILA – Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi’s movie “My Amanda” is currently the most popular Filipino title on Netflix Philippines.

The movie is about unusually close best friends, TJ (Pascual) and Amanda (de Rossi), with pet names Fuffy and Fream, as they go through the motions of their relationship as long-time best friends while dealing with their own complicated relationships.

De Rossi wore many hats while working on “My Amanda.” Aside from being the lead actress opposite Pascual, she was also its director, writer and one of the producers.

Producer Spring Films reported that "My Amanda" was also the top film on Netflix in Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

While she described the whole experience as fun, De Rossi admitted in an interview last July 7 that it was challenging for her to fulfill so many tasks.

Nonetheless, she would love to wear the director’s hat again in the future.

De Rossi previously described the film as a “gift” for Pascual, whom she credited for turning her life around when he produced her indie blockbuster “Kita Kita.”

“My Amanda” was originally planned for release in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that schedule.

It made its global premiere via Netflix on July 15.