MANILA -- Veteran rock band The Dawn has performed on ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

The Pinoy rock royalty opened "It's Showtime" with their songs "Posporo," "Iisang Bangka" and "Salamat."

After their performance, the group led by Jett Pangan promoted their upcoming shows.

Early this year, The Dawn released their newest single titled "Earth," which is also the last song that their bassist Mon Legaspi recorded before he passed away. And it was an ode to him that they committed to finish the track.