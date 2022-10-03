Mon Legaspi, bassist for The Dawn and Wolfgang, dies

Mon Legaspi, who played bass for legendary rock bands The Dawn and Wolfgang, has died, The Dawn confirmed in a social media post.

Legaspi was 54.

"It is with deep, deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our brother Mon Legaspi," the band wrote late Monday.

"He joined our Creator earlier tonight due to cardiac arrest. Mon fought hard in the ICU and we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of a supremely professional musician, and a dear friend. Our sincerest condolences to his family and his brothers in Wolfgang and Kontra.

"We ask respect for the privacy of Mon's family in this painfully difficult time.

Legaspi gained popularity as a member of Wolfgang, the hard-rocking band that first made waves in the 1990s and composed of vocalist Basti Artadi, guitarist Manuel Legarda, and drummer Wolf Gemora.

Gemora paid tribute to his former bandmate, saying Legaspi's presence made Wolfgang "finally complete."

"Mon Legaspi was the fourth bassist of Wolfgang. We had thought we were already complete with the acquisition of our first bassist. Then the next. And the next. But, it was only when Mon joined up that Wolfgang was finally complete," Gemora wrote on Facebook, where he paid tribute to the writer behind such Wolfgang hits as "Halik ni Hudas", "Natutulog Kong Mundo", "Mata ng Diyos", and "Tulisan".

"Never, ever settle for anyone or anything until you find the right person and/or situation that will make you thrive.

Thelma Bowlen, the radio personality more popularly known as Joey when she was part of the Philippine rock-radio station NU 107, remembered her ex-husband.

"My ex-husband and father of my only child passed away this morning our time in the US. He was only 54. Unlike many exes, Mon Legaspi and I remained friends. We met in college in 1986, married three years later, and were together for eighteen months," Bowlen wrote on social media.

"We started as friends, were band mates, and eventually exes that shared a beautiful daughter.

"I’m at a loss for words. I’m deeply saddened and heartbroken for our daughter and our grandson he won’t get to meet.

"See you on the other side, Mon. You are missed."