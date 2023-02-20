The Dawn releases new single 'Earth'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Veteran rock band The Dawn has released its new single "Earth" on all streaming platforms.

Known for its anthem songs like "Salamat" and "Iisang Bangka," "Earth" asks the existential question especially in the midst of all the political, social, and even personal uncertainties.

"We, as human beings, when we’re faced with troubles that seem insurmountable, we tend to look the other way. Maybe not to say we’re in denial, it's more of the fear of the unknown. It’s been a struggle to be a human being. There’s always the question, can we go on like this? Is this the way we’re supposed to deal with things? Is there a better way?" frontman Jett Pangan explained.

Apart from the significance of its lyrics, there are a lot of reasons that make “Earth” distinct. It was recorded during the pandemic and every member of the group had to record individually.

“Earth” is also the last song that their bassist Mon Legaspi recorded before he passed away. And it was an ode to him that they committed to finish the track.

Guitarist Rommel “Sancho” Sanchez was the last one to record his parts. “I lost the recordings when my hard drive failed. We had to ask permission from Mon’s sister and asked a friend to help extract his parts. It was really difficult for me to record my parts,” he said.

The reception to “Earth” inspires the band to keep on going. Credit goes to Francis “Kiko” Reyes, one of the guitarists, who said that during the pandemic, the band continued to connect creatively.

Pangan enthused that with all his rally calls and with the reception to the new song, all fingers point to a new collection of songs, or an EP.

RELATED VIDEO: