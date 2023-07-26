'Iron Heart' sets new record with 314,898 concurrent viewers

Action series 'The Iron Heart' has reached a new viewership records online after an unexpected encounter with new and old characters on the show.

MANILA — The primetime action drama "The Iron Heart" has set new viewership records online after an unexpected encounter between new and old characters on the show.

On its Tuesday episode, "The Iron Heart" broke its record with 314,898 concurrent live viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube.

Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) started to have doubts about Bro. Joseph (JM de Guzman) as they retrieved some corpses which raised suspicions about the religious leader.

In a surprise encounter, the episode ends with Eros (Jake Cuenca) and Bro. Joseph talking about Apollo's status.

Lead stars Gutierrez and Cuenca earlier credited the unpredictability of the show when it achieved 304,000 concurrent views last May.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

