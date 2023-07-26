Stars and director of upcoming ABS-CBN primetime series “Can’t Buy Me Love.” Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Director Mae Cruz-Alviar shared more details about the upcoming ABS-CBN primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love," starring the love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday after the official announcement of the project, Alviar said the serye is a "classic love story" with new gen characters.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar shares more about "Can't Buy Me Love," which stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

"Pero ang maganda rito kasi we've seen them already ng new gen doon sa kanilang series at past movies but this is like a classic, classic love story, pero ang characters mo ay very new gen," Alviar shared.

In the series, Mariano plays Caroline, a Chinese born to a very rich and traditional family.

Pangilinan plays Bingo, a hardworking guy whose dream is to provide for his poor family.



Alviar did not disclose on where they will shoot the series but earlier said that they will start shooting this month.

The director also praised her two stars for being hardworking

"Na-impress din ako sa kanila kasi talagang they want this. Hindi sila 'yung okay nagkataon sumikat sila, nagkataon hit 'yung projects nila and then nandoon na ang yabang na, no. Sobra silang ano pa rin, they want to make this work. They want to make this work even more," Alviar said during the project's announcement.

For Pangilinan and Mariano, it was a dream come true to star in their first primetime serye.

"Dream come true and I'm sure the supporters have all been waiting so ito yung parang regalo namin sa kanilang lahat for everything," Pangilinan said.

"Grabe we've been seeing most of your tweets asking us 'when will you guys start, when will you guys start?' Guys this is it we are going to shoot this month and it will show this year definitely. And, we can't just wait na mapanood niyo ang "Can't Buy Me Love,'" Mariano added.

Mariano and Pangilinan were first announced as the lead stars of “Can’t Buy Me Love" last December as seen in an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles.

It marks the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan, who earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Related video: