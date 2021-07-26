K-pop: EXO's D.O. drops first solo EP

Teaser photo for D.O's solo debut. Twitter/@weareoneEXO

D.O., a member of K-pop boy group EXO, released Monday his first solo extended play (EP) alongside the music video for its lead single.

The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Do Kyungsoo, dropped the 8-track EP "Empathy," which has the folk song "Rose" as its lead single.

D.O. wrote the lyrics for "Rose" by himself and co-wrote "I'm Fine," another song off the record that takes on an acoustic and laidback sound.

Jae Park of the Korean rock band Day6 contributed to the album as one of the composers of the track "My Love," while rapper Wonstein is featured on the song "I'm Gonna Love You."

D.O is the now the sixth EXO member to have a solo album, following Baekhyun, Lay, Suho, Chen and Kai.

In July 2019, D.O. released the single "That's Okay" through SM Station, a digital music project under his label SM Entertainment, as he enlisted in South Korea's military.

He was discharged last January and made a comeback with EXO in June.

Aside from his music career, D.O is also an award-winning actor, starring in dramas such as "100 Days My Prince" and "It's Okay, That's Love," and films "My Annoying Brother" and "Along with the Gods."

