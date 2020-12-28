K-pop: EXO's D.O. to return from military, Infinite's L to enlist

D.O. of Exo (Instagram: weareone.exo) and L of Infinite (Facebook: ifnt7).]

K-pop singer D.O. of the boy group EXO is scheduled for military discharge next month while L of Infinite will enlist in February, Korean entertainment news site Soompi reported Monday.

SM Entertainment, D.O.’s management, said the 27-year-old singer-actor is currently on leave from the military and will be discharged on January 25, 2021 without returning to the base, in line with protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the Soompi report.

D.O., whose real name is Do Kyungsoo, is the second EXO member to complete mandatory military duties after Xiumin.

Aside from being an EXO member, D.O. is also an award-winning actor, starring in movies such as “My Annoying Brother” and “Along with the Gods” and TV shows “It’s Okay, That’s Love” and “100 Days My Prince.”

Soompi also reported that L, whose real name is Kim Myungsoo, is set to enlist in the Korean Marine Corps at the end of February 2021.

EXO debuted in 2012 with 12 members. Only 9 members have remained following the departure of Chinese members Kris, Luhan, and Tao.

Among the group’s hits are “Growl,” “Ko KO Bop,” and “Love Shot.”

Infinite debuted in 2010 under Woollim Entertainment.

Last year, L left Woollim but continued to be a part of Infinite. He is currently focusing on his acting career.

By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for roughly two years as part of the country's defenses against North Korea.

