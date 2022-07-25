MANILA -- Pen Medina is now recovering after undergoing spine surgery, the veteran actor announced in a social media post over the weekend.

In his Instagram post, Medina thanked all the doctors behind his successful operation.

“Praise God for making my spinal surgery safe and successful. Maraming salamat sa aking spine surgeon Dr. Romel Estillore at kanyang team, my anesthesiologist Dra. Lota Ticman at sa aking ortho doctor Dr. Misael Ticman, sa kanyang walang sawa at walang pagod na pagtulong at pag-alalay sa amin," Medina wrote.

"Hindi pa po tapos ang aking laban, I will be needing more prayers as my medical team addresses the accompanying infection. Marami pong salamat sa lahat ng nagdasal at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa akin. Maraming salamat," he added.

Just last July 16, the family of Medina sought financial help, saying the veteran actor could not sit or stand up due to degenerative disc disease.

According to them, Medina’s savings was “siphoned over the past two years” since he scarcely had any work due to the pandemic.

Medina appeared in many ABS-CBN shows including “Viral Scandal” in 2021 and “La Vida Lena” and “A Soldier’s Heart” in 2020.

He also portrayed roles on “Ang Probinsyano,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “May Bukas Pa.”

Medina has seven kids including actors Alex and Ping Medina.