Photos from Pen Medina's Instagram account

MANILA – Pen Medina’s family is seeking financial help, as the veteran actor has been hospitalized for three weeks already.

“Our dad, 71-year-old actor Pen Medina, has been in the hospital for three weeks now and currently cannot sit or stand up due to Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD). He is scheduled for a major spine surgery on Tuesday, July 19,” a social-media post said.

According to them, Medina’s savings was “siphoned over the past two years” since he scarcely had any work due to the pandemic.

“We are trying to help him as best as we can but it will be a long road to sufficient recovery for him,” the statement added.

“We humbly appeal for your charitable help and prayers as our family navigates through helping him get back on his feet – literally and figuratively.”

Medina appeared in many ABS-CBN shows including “Viral Scandal” in 2021 and “La Vida Lena” and “A Soldier’s Heart” in 2020.

He also portrayed roles on “Ang Probinsyano,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “May Bukas Pa.”

Medina has seven kids including actors Alex and Ping Medina.