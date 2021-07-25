Yam Concepcion marries non-showbiz fiance in New York

MANILA – Yam Concepcion has finally tied the knot with her long time non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng.

The couple exchanged 'I do's' in an intimate civil ceremony attended by family members and close friends held in New York.

Barely a month ago, Concepcion surprised her fans with an announcement that she and Cuunjieng were already engaged.

In a vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel, she shared that they got engaged on December 31, 2018, during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

Asked why it took them two years to announce the engagement, Concepcion previously told ABS-CBN News: "It just felt right. Tinawagan ko nga 'yung mom ko, sabi ko sa kanya, pinost ko na 'yung engagement sa Instagram. And she said congratulations."

"Noong pinost ko 'yun, feeling ko na-engage kami ulit. Parang it felt new again to us," she added.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng have been a couple for six years before they got married.