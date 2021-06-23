Yam Concepcion reveals engagement to longtime boyfriend

MANILA – Yam Concepcion surprised her 2.1 million followers early Wednesday morning when she revealed that she has long been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Miguel.

On Instagram, the “Init sa Magdamag” actress shared successive photos of the special moment, which apparently happened in Niseko, Japan last December 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

“A thousand cranes YES,” Concepcion wrote in the caption, before adding the above-mentioned date.

The post was flooded with comments from Concepcion’s celebrity friends congratulating both of them for this new milestone.

Concepcion is currently with Miguel in New York while she is on a break from work.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” last April, Concepcion said she will be staying in the United States for two to three months to spend time with her boyfriend.

She said the last time they were together was in December but it only lasted for two weeks.

“Nasanay na rin kaming LDR (long distance relationship) so parang this is nothing new to us, magkalayo pa rin kami. Sobrang swerte lang kasi nakauwi siya dito nung end of December until January bago kami nag locked-in taping ulit. We had time together naman,” she said.

Now into their sixth year as a couple, Concepcion said they make their relationship work through constant communication and trust.