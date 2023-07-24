Vice, 'Showtime' hosts grateful for GMA Gala invite

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "It's Showtime" hosts led by Vice Ganda expressed their gratitude to GMA-7 for inviting them to be part of the 2023 GMA Gala last Saturday.

Among the Kapamilya stars who attended the event were "It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, and Jhong Hilario.

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa GMA for inviting us doon sa GMA Gala. We had so much fun. Masaya 'yung Gala to be fair. Nakakatuwa," Vice said on the show on Monday.

"Oo masaya mag-connect, make new friends. Tapos magkita-kita ulit tayo ng mga na-miss natin," Curtis added.



"Iba rin 'yung afterparty. Bumata tayong lahat," Navarro said.

"Yes we have new Gen Z friends. 'Yung mga anak ng mga kaibigan niyo 'yun na ang mga kabarkada natin ngayon," Vice said.

Vice also said he hopes that the whole "Showtime" family can attend the next GMA Gala.

"Sa next ball dapat kumpleto na tayo talaga, 'yung buong 'Showtime' family ay kailangan nandodoon na," he said.

"Invited naman lahat kaya lang siyempre 'yung iba ay may schedule," Hilario said.

Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia and ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak, Cory Vidanes, and Deo Endrinal also attended the star-studded event held at a hotel in Pasay City.

On July 1, “It’s Showtime” debuted on GTV channel which marked a historic milestone on Philippine television and squashed the long-standing perceived network war between ABS-CBN and GMA.