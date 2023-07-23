WATCH: Vice Ganda meets 'Idol' Bitoy at GMA Gala

MANILA – Vice Ganda appeared to thoroughly enjoy his first ever GMA Gala.

On Saturday night, the comedian took to Instagram Stories, where he shared clips of himself relishing the event alongside his co-hosts from "It's Showtime," Joshua Garcia, and executives from ABS-CBN.

One of Vice Ganda's posts, in particular, drew the attention of netizens, as it featured a clip showcasing GMA talent Michael V. In the video, Vice Ganda endearingly referred to his fellow comedian as "Idol," a nickname bestowed upon Michael V.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

During an interview at the red carpet prior to the party, Vice Ganda said he felt so much excitement for the event where they would meet some friends in the industry that they have not seen for a while.

“Sobrang nakaka-excite. Yung excitement ko nga sobrang taas. Yung excitement naging tensyon, yung tensyon naging stress but in a good way,” Vice said in an interview.

“Nakakatuwa to be able to meet all these wonderful people, to be able to see our friends again na di na namin nakikita, and to be able to mingle with them.”

On July 1, “It’s Showtime” debuted on GTV channel which marked a historic milestone on Philippine television and squashed the long-standing perceived network war between ABS-CBN and GMA.