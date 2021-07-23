Jaya assures fans she will still continue singing, performing

MANILA -- Weeks after moving back to the United States, OPM singer Jaya clarified that she is not turning her back from show business.

Jaya made the statement in a digital conference on Friday at the launch of her latest endorsement Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre System.

"Hindi na po mawawala sa dugo ko 'yan. Ang nanay ko nga eh, sa kahuli-hulihang hininga ang kanyang ginawa ay pag-awit at pagpapatawa at page-entertain sa mga tao. So ako, hindi ko ito tatalikuran," Jaya said.

"Ang ginagawa ko lang is simply to rest and give myself a chance to be a wife, a mother, to serve our church here. I just want to be normal for a bit but I am still going to sing. We are still going to do concerts. By God's grace, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ligaya. And when the economy opens, ang ating entablado sa Pilipinas ay nagbubukas na, magbabalik din naman ako para magtrabaho diyan," the singer added.

Jaya also stressed that their decision to return to the US with her family had been planned long ago.

"Matagal ng plano 'yon. It was just God's time that it had to happen -- kailan ba kami umalis? -- July. But we planned this last year before Christmas. Sa dami po ng ganap, to make the long story short, the move here is just so that our residence can be here," Jaya said.

It was last March when Jaya announced that she and her family were moving to the United States, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on them.

She finally bade goodbye to "It's Showtime" early this month.

Free from fear of diabetes

Meanwhile, Jaya also shared that she no longer fears diabetes.



Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes since she gave birth to her first child, Jaya said her faith coupled with the right management of the disease made her life easier.

"Dati malakas ang fear ko with this (diabetes) but you know what, I really do believe that with the right wisdom when it comes to management that should not give you much fear anymore. Plus I really have given in to God, as corny as it may sound to most, I've given it to God," she said.

"Kasi minsan bara-bara tayo but you know it's faith over fear also na kapag alam kong hawak Niya ang buhay ko, it makes me more careful in what I'm doing. It's one of those things that I watch out for. But like I said wala na akong fear with it because there's so many different technologies out there that can help us in treatment and it monitoring," she said, referring to her continuous glucose monitoring with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre, which provides real-time glucose reading and a detailed picture of a person's glucose levels.

"Hindi na nakakatakot ang diabetes if we carefully manage it with our doctors. Our doctors pa rin can help us with proper management and empowerment, tuturuan nila tayo," Jaya said.

