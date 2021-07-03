‘With a heavy heart’: Jaya tears up, as she bids goodbye to ‘It’s Showtime’

Watch more in iWantTFC

The country’s “Queen of Soul” Jaya said her farewell to “Tawag ng Tanghalan” of “It’s Showtime” on Saturday, thanking the noontime show for accepting her when she transferred at ABS-CBN network.

While she will leave the show with a heavy heart, Jaya said she will treasure the moments she spent with the hosts and staff.

“Nu’ng lumipat ako sa ABS, kayo ’yung tumanggap sa’kin. For me, I am going to leave with a heavy heart. But I am happy because I've had the honor and privilege to work with very excellent hosts that truly accepted me and loved me,” the singer said tearfully.

“The staff, lahat ng nakikita ko dito, pati mga marshalls tinatanong ko san ba kayo natutulog. Kinukulit ko. I love you with all my heart.”

It was last March when Jaya announced that she and her family were moving to the United States, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on them.

She shared her plans of leaving the Philippines with her family during the virtual press conference for the online show “Grateful Tuesdays.”

“Sa ngayon po gusto ko po sana kahit papaano magpahinga. Hindi ko alam ’yung feeling ng pahinga. But still with some type of work. Ito nga, sabi ko, ang saya. Natiyempo ’yung online. Pwedeng gawin ’yan. Maraming pwedeng gawin sa online source,” the singer explained.

Jaya also expressed her gratitude that the network did not totally close, despite the non-renewal of its franchise last year.

She also thanked God for keeping her standing amid the challenges she had to hurdle during the pandemic.

“Ako nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon, dito niya ko dinala. Tingnan mo, di siya nagsara. Lord, thank you for this opportunity to still . . . Me standing up in the midst of all my trials na ilang taon din ’yun,” she said.

Jaya faced a challenge during the lockdown when her husband was rushed to the hospital due to a stroke.

Last January, after selling some of their properties in Tarlac, Jaya's husband and her stepson left for the US, where they already found a house for them, according to a report.

“ ‘Showtime’, ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’, ABS-CBN, my heart is with you. You will never close. I claim that because you've helped so many people not only the public, even me na isang singer na katulad ko. Namayagpag ng sandali dahil sa pagtanggap ninyo. Maraming salamat,” Jaya said.

“I pray that when this station opens up, pagbalik ko again, sana tanggapin nyo pa rin ako. Sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya, maraming salamat for the honor and privilege.”

Vice Ganda was quick to say that Jaya will forever be part of the show’s family and that they will await for her return in the future.

“Mahal na mahal ka namin sobra. Mahal na mahal ka namin bilang katrabaho at kaibigan . . . We will be forever be family, Jaya. And we will wait for your comeback,” Vice said.