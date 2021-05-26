Jaya tears up as ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ bets honor their mothers

Watch more in iWantTFC

Emotions ran high on “It’s Showtime” as the Wednesday episode of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” became a tribute to mothers as each quarterfinalist performed a song dedicated to their loved ones.

It started when contestant Reiven Umali from Cavite delivered a soulful rendition of Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful” which earned him a standing ovation from the judges composed by Jaya, Erik Santos, and Karylle.

Umali’s version also pinched the heart of the “It’s Showtime” hosts, especially mainstays Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro that prompted the comedian to discuss the challenges every mother faces.

“Dapat talaga iparamdam natin sa mga nanay natin na ang ganda ganda pa rin nila kahit anong mangyari,” Vice said.

He noted that mothers are usually left with the daunting task of thinking every single day what to put on the table, while considering what they want to eat as well as the budget they have for the meal.

“Papaano kaya 'yung mga nanay na araw-araw na ginawa ng Diyos 'yun na lang ang nagpapaikot sa buhay nila, makapag-isip ng ipapakain sa anak,” he asked.

The discussion about mothers made Jaya emotional as she experienced such challenges firsthand.

“Totoo 'yung sinasabi mo, 'yung haggard. Haggard ako araw-araw kaya. Ayan naiiyak na naman ako,” the country’s Queen of Soul revealed.

Another contender, Froilan Cedilla, offered a song to his mother, stirring tears anew from the noontime show hosts and judges.

Amy Perez added to the earlier topic about mothers. “May mga panahon, may mga punto na mag-iinit 'yung mga ulo natin, na magagalit ka. Kaya 'pag nakikita ko na naa-appreciate ako ng anak ko, sobrang laking bagay sa 'kin 'yun,” Perez said while holding back her tears.

Jaya, who was seen crying again, tried to shake her emotions, jokingly said this was their Mother’s Day special.

“Walang panahon na hindi natin ice-celebrate ang mga nanay natin,” she said.

Vice also delivered a heart-warming message to all the mothers.

“Maganda pa rin kayo. Pagpawisan man kayo, masira man ang daster n'yo, mamaho man ang kili-kili nyo dahil sa pagluluto, pagod na pagod na kayo, we appreciate you. Kayo ang reyna namin -- hindi lang tahanan namin, reyna ng mundo namin,” he said.