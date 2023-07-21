Charlie Dizon confirms relationship with Carlo Aquino

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon on Thursday finally confirmed long-standing rumors romantically linking her with actor Carlo Aquino.

In an interview with TV5, Dizon called Aquino his boyfriend while playing a game in a show on the network.

“Opo, boyfriend ko po. Sobrang supportive din. Ay, first time ko sinabi sa inyo yan,” said Dizon.

The award-winning actress reiterated the previous narrations of Aquino about their first meeting while working on the now-defunct ABS-CBN series “A Soldier’s Heart.”

But it was only during Star Magic's US tour which took place in August 2022 that the two stars got to know each other more closely.

“Dati kasi magka-work kami pero long time ago. Dun lang kami naging friends. Pero after that, hindi na kami nakapag-usap. Tapos last year na-US tour 'yung Star Magic, dun kami mas nagkakilala,” the actress said.

When asked how they clicked as a couple, Dizon attributed it to their opposite personalities which balanced out each other.

In June, Aquino admitted that he is indeed dating Dizon amid the speculations about a romance brewing between them surfaced online. He was spotted with Dizon and his family when he welcomed 2023 in La Union.

Speculations of a romance brewing between the two stars first surfaced in late December after they were seen cozy with each other in a group photo.

Meanwhile, Dizon is busy promoting her upcoming series “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso” which is a collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5.

The actress will be joined by Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson as the lead stars of the afternoon drama series.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

