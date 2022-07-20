The highly anticipated “Drag Race Philippines” is going to be streamed in not just one, but two different platforms this August.

In an announcement made Wednesday, it was revealed that the first-ever Filipino version of the series will become available on discovery+ and HBO Go starting August 17.

Following the launch, new episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” will drop every Wednesday on the above-mentioned streaming platforms.

In this hotly awaited version of the worldwide hit, 12 iconic queens will slay and race to the finish line to be crowned the first Drag Race Superstar from the Philippines.

On the starting line is this season’s host, Paolo Ballesteros, who will steer contestants as they battle it out to the end.

A stellar lineup of judges joins Ballesteros for the new series, including American singer, actress, and drag performer, Jiggly Caliente, best known for competing in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 4 and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 6. Second is writer, presenter, and producer, and Karen Davila impersonator, KaladKaren.

Handout

More star-studded guest judge appearances will also be featured this season and will be announced soon.

“Drag Race Philippines” is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers on the series.

It will be the first franchise to have its own “Untucked” segment, which is the behind-the-scene part of the American franchise known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

"Drag Race Philippines" opened its auditions for its debut season last August. This will be the second franchise in Asia after "Drag Race Thailand."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.