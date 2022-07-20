MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto turned to social media to share her birthday message for her son Santino, who turned 15.

Posting a graduation photo of Santino, Barretto expressed her love for her "best son."

"You are truly God's gift to Mom. Thank you for being a great brother to Ate Sab and kuya to Noah and Quia and the BEST SON a mother can only pray for. You are such an amazing person," Barretto wrote on her Instagram post.

"i know great things will happen to great people like you. I luv you more than anything in this world Saint. There isn't anything Mummy won't do for you. You are my life anak," she added.

Santino is Barretto's son with estranged husband Raymart Santiago.

Apart from Santino, they also have a daughter Sabina. Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.

Currently, Santiago is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," with Coco Martin.

