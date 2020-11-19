Claudine Barretto sues Raymart Santiago over child support -- report

Estranged couple Raymart Santiago and Claudine Barretto pose with their children during a school activity June 2015, two years after their separation. Instagram: @claubarretto

MANILA — Actress Claudine Barretto is suing her estranged husband, actor Raymart Santiago, over his alleged lack of child support for their two children, according to the actress’ lawyer.

Barretto filed a complaint against Santiago for “economic abuse” and alleged violation of Violence Against Women and their Children Act o Republic Act 9262, PEP.ph reported, citing the actress’ legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio.

Barretto’s camp alleged that Santiago has not fulfilled his legal obligation of child support, amounting to P100,000 per month, as supposedly agreed by both parties.

“Hindi nagbibigay ng sustento si Raymart. Ang tagal na,” PEP.ph quoted Topacio as saying. “Nagbibigay siguro, P14,000 a month, ganun. Tapos, wala na.”

Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They have two children together: Sabina, 16, and Santino, 13. The couple separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.

Barretto filed her complaint before the Marikina City Prosecutor’s Office, Topacio said, with a December 10 hearing scheduled.

Santiago, who is expected to filed his counter-affidavit, has yet to address publicly Barretto’s complaint against him.

