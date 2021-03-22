Claudine Barretto tells Raymart Santiago to 'fight fair'

MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto took to social media to call the attention of her estranged husband Raymart Santiago about being a "real dad."

In her Instagram page on Saturday, Barretto wrote: "Real dads support their children without the law telling them they have to!"

"This is for you raymart santiago fight fair for once in your life!!!," Barretto also wrote.

Just last November, Barretto sued Santiago over his alleged lack of child support for their two children, according to the actress’ lawyer.

Barretto filed a complaint against Santiago for “economic abuse” and alleged violation of Violence Against Women and their Children Act o Republic Act 9262, PEP reported, citing the actress’ legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio.

Barretto’s camp alleged that Santiago has not fulfilled his legal obligation of child support, amounting to P100,000 per month, as supposedly agreed by both parties.

Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They have two children together: Sabina, 16, and Santino, 13. The couple separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.

Santiago, who is expected to filed his counter-affidavit, has yet to address publicly Barretto’s complaint against him.



