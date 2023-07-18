Sunshine Cruz looks stunning at 46

MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Cruz is celebrating her 46th birthday on Tuesday, July 18.

On Instagram, Cruz uploaded her photos stunning photos wearing a custom terno gown.

"Nothing but gratitude as I turn 46 today," Cruz captioned her post.

On social media, Cruz's fans and fellow celebrities also shared their birthday greetings for the actress.

"Happy Birthday Ate Shine," Jodi Sta. Maria wrote.

"Happy Birthday Ate Shine!!!! always so beautiful!!!," Gabbi Garcia wrote.

Nikki Valdez wrote: "Happy Birthday, Ate Shine!! Love you!"

Cruz's daughters Angelina and Sam also turned to social media to share their heartwarming birthday greetings for their mom.

Angelina, Sam and Chesca are Sunshine's daughter with former husband actor Cesar Montano. Their marriage was annulled on September 18, 2018.

Currently, Cruz is one of the stars of "Unbreak My Heart" with Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia.

"Unbreak My Heart," a collaboration series of ABS-CBN, GMA-7 and VIU, airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.

