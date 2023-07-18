Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for "Somber & Solemn," the new single of Belle Mariano, has been released.

The almost four-minute video, which is directed by Raymark King Bingcang, is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Mariano herself composed the song with Francesca Johnnae Chua Mahusay, Rox Santos, Trisha Denise and Jeremy G.

She also produced it with Rox Santos. The track arranged by Tommy Katigbak, with Roxy Liquigan as the executive producer.

The song is the carrier track of "Somber," the first of Mariano's two-part sophomore album that was released last month.

According to music label StarPop, the second part of Belle's album titled "Solemn" will come out next year.

Meanwhile, fans of Mariano showed off their support as the #BelleSomberAlbum and SOMBER AND SOLEMN MV became top trending topics on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday.

Mariano is slated to hold a solo concert "Beloved" at the New Frontier Theater on July 22.