Why Belle Mariano chose 'Beloved' for her concert's title

MANILA -- Actress Belle Mariano shared more tidbits about her upcoming concert "Beloved" at the New Frontier Theater on July 22.

"It's very exciting and I cant wait for everyone to watch the 'Beloved' concert. It will just be, you know listening to songs, it's going to be an experience for them," Mariano said in Question and Answer released by Star Magic's Inside News on Monday as the actress shared behind-the-scenes videos of her photo shoot and launch event for a new endorsement.

Asked of the meaning of her concert's title, the actress replied: "We actually went to a bunch of names. 'Believe' ganyan. But we wanted to be different this time. We want the audience to feel loved, that's why it's 'Beloved.'"



"We would like to do a story kasi how we represent the concert. ...We want it to be a journey for the audience," she said.

Meanwhile, Mariano suggested her fans to listen to her new album "Somber" before watching her show.

"Since the album is out na nga gusto kong maramdaman nila 'yung message ng mga kantang kakantahin ko," Mariano said.

"Somber" is the first of her two-part sophomore album.

