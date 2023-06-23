LISTEN: Belle Mariano releases new album 'Somber'

MANILA -- "Somber," the first of Belle Mariano's two-part sophomore album, has been released on various streaming platforms.

The album's tracks include "Roadtrip," "Session Road," "Pansamantala," "Running Out of Time," "Bugambilya" and "Somber and Solemn," which was written by Mariano herself with Cesca, Rox Santos, Trisha Denise and Jeremy G.

"Somber and Solemn" was arranged by Timmy Katigbak with Roxy Liquigan as the executive producer.

The lyric videos for the tracks are also now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Meanwhile, fans of Mariano showed off their support as the hashtag #BelleSomberAlbum became the top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

According to music label StarPop, the second part of Belle's album titled "Solemn" will come out next year.

The 2-part album of Mariano follows her debut, "Daylight," which was released in December 2021.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she even clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

