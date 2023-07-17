Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez separated: report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez during their wedding. Photo formerly posted on Grande's Instagram account.

International pop star Ariana Grande has been separated from real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez, TMZ reported Tuesday.

According to the entertainment news outfit, Grande and Gomez have been separated since January and are on their way to divorce.

Fans have earlier noticed that Grande was not wearing her wedding ring at an event in Wimbledon over the weekend.

TMZ said the couple got back a few months ago but had failed to reconcile.

Grande and Gomez started dating in 2020 and reportedly got married in 2021.

