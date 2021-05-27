LOOK: Ariana Grande shares wedding photos

International pop star Ariana Grande took to social media to share photos from her wedding with her fiancé, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, in California last week.

In a series of Instagram posts, Grande uploaded snaps from their wedding day on May 15.

Grande, 27, simply captioned her posts with the date of their wedding.

According to a report published by entertainment website TMZ last week, the intimate wedding took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, Southern California.

The couple started dating in January 2020.

Below are snaps from Ariana Grande's wedding with Dalton Gomez.

Related video: