LOOK: Carmen Soo reunites with Jericho Rosales

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 11:52 AM

MANILA -- Former onscreen partners Jericho Rosales and Malaysian actress Carmen Soo had a reunion, as seen in photos uploaded by the Malaysian actress on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carmen Soo (@carmen_soo)

The reunion happened during her last trip to Manila.

"We all need reading glasses now. Yup, 'Kahit Isang Saglit' was 15 years ago," Soo captioned her Instagram post.

Rosales and Soo stared in the series "Kahit Isang Saglit" back in 2008 

In 2012, Soo also did a cameo in the independent film "Alagwa," which was produced by Rosales. 

Soo is currently part of ABS-CBN's action drama "The Iron Heart," which is now on its second season.

