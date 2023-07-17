LOOK: Carmen Soo reunites with Jericho Rosales

MANILA -- Former onscreen partners Jericho Rosales and Malaysian actress Carmen Soo had a reunion, as seen in photos uploaded by the Malaysian actress on social media.

The reunion happened during her last trip to Manila.

"We all need reading glasses now. Yup, 'Kahit Isang Saglit' was 15 years ago," Soo captioned her Instagram post.

Rosales and Soo stared in the series "Kahit Isang Saglit" back in 2008

In 2012, Soo also did a cameo in the independent film "Alagwa," which was produced by Rosales.

Soo is currently part of ABS-CBN's action drama "The Iron Heart," which is now on its second season.