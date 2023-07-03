Carmen Soo returns to ABS-CBN via 'The Iron Heart'

MANILA -- Malaysian actress Carmen Soo is back on ABS-CBN via hit action series "The Iron Heart."

Soo is one of the stars who will join the new season of the popular action drama starring Richard Gutierrez.

Teaser of the series which includes Soo and other new cast members JM de Guzman, Richard Quan, Alex Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Igi Boy Flores, Anna Luna, Krystal Brimner and Fabio Ide has been uploaded on social media by show producer Star Creatives.

"What I’ve been working on. Abangan!" Soo wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

Soo starred opposite Filipino actor Jericho Rosales in the 2009 hit drama "Kahit Isang Saglit," a co-production of ABS-CBN with Malaysia's Double Vision.

Soo went on to appear in several more ABS-CBN programs, like "It's Showtime" and "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

In 2020, Soo was also one of the stars who called for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.