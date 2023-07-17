K-pop group Cravity. Photo: Twitter/@CRAVITYStarship

As boy group Cravity's first concert in the Philippines nears, the K-pop stars are becoming more eager to finally meet and perform for their Filipino fans.

The nine-piece act is set to stage the local leg of its "Masterpiece" world tour at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 5.

On its social media pages, promoter DNM Entertainment released late Sunday a video of the boys inviting fans to the event.

"The time to meet our Filipino LUVITY is approaching rapidly. Are you ready to enjoy it?" Hyeongjun said in the video.

"Sobrang excited na kami," Minhee said in Filipino. "I'm looking forward to a special time together with all of you."

The minute-long clip ended with all nine members saying, "Magkikita na tayo. Mahal namin kayo!"

Tickets have been on sale since earlier this month, with prices ranging from P2,650 to P9,800.

Formed by Starship Entertainment, Cravity — consisting of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin — debuted in April 2020 with the extended play "Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are."

While the group has tackled different styles since debut, its recent releases have leaned more towards upbeat pop songs with bright and youthful concepts. These include singles "Adrenaline," "Party Rock" and "Groovy."

