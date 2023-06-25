K-pop group Cravity. Photo: Twitter/@CRAVITYstarship

Ready your wallets, Filipino LUVITYs! The seat map and ticket prices for K-pop group Cravity's upcoming concert in the Philippines have been released on Sunday.

The nine-member boy band is set to play at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 5.

On its social media pages, promoter DNM Entertainment announced the following seating sections and corresponding ticket prices:

SVIP - P9,800

VIP - P8,500

Orchestra A - P6,800

Orchestra B - P5,300

Loge - P4,200

Balcony - P2,650

All ticket tiers will have access to the "hi-bye event" fan benefit, according to DNM.

Tickets will go on sale starting July 9 through TicketNet, the promoter said.

The concert is part of Cravity's first world tour titled "Masterpiece," which is currently on its North American leg.

Formed by Starship Entertainment, Cravity — consisting of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin — debuted in April 2020 with the extended play "Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are."

