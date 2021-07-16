Ariana Grande adds more live performances with 'My Hair,' ’34+35’

International pop superstar Ariana Grande proved that she can still belt those high registers with her recently released live performances.
She gave the fans a performance of her hits "My Hair" and "34+35."
Grande first released a live performance of the track "POV" from her latest album "Positions," followed by "Safety Net" with Ty Dolla $ign.
The singer rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show "Victorious" and its spin-off "Sam & Cat."
She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "Sweetener" (2018), and "Thank U, Next" (2019).
Grande has 2 Grammys under her belt.
