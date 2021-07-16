Ariana Grande adds more live performances with 'My Hair,' ’34+35’

Screenshot from Ariana Grande’s official live performance of “My Hair."

International pop superstar Ariana Grande proved that she can still belt those high registers with her recently released live performances.

She gave the fans a performance of her hits "My Hair" and "34+35."

Grande first released a live performance of the track "POV" from her latest album "Positions," followed by "Safety Net" with Ty Dolla $ign.

The singer rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show "Victorious" and its spin-off "Sam & Cat."

She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "Sweetener" (2018), and "Thank U, Next" (2019).

Grande has 2 Grammys under her belt.

