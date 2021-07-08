Ariana Grande drops 'safety net' live performance with Ty Dolla $ign

International pop superstar Ariana Grande on Thursday dropped another live performance with Ty Dolla $ign on her YouTube channel.
Grande and Ty Dolla $ign impressed fans with their harmonies on "safety net" from her latest album “positions.”
Grande earlier released a live performance of the sought-after track “pov” from the same album.
Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.”
She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), and "thank u, next" (2019).
The international pop star has 2 Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.
