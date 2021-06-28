Ariana Grande releases live performance of ‘pov’

Screenshot from Ariana Grande’s official live performance of “pov.”

International pop star Ariana Grande has recently released a live performance of the sought-after track “pov” on her YouTube channel.

Grande proved in her latest video that she can still belt all those high notes and rifts and runs live.

The track is part of her latest album “positions.”

Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.”

She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), and "thank u, next" (2019).

The international pop star has 2 Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

