WATCH: Paolo Sandejas thanks BTS fans for support

MANILA -- "Since then, my life hasn't been the same."

This was part of the reaction of Filipino singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas after learning that V of the phenomenal K-pop boy band BTS listens to his music.

"Until know I can't believe that this all happened. The reaction from all the ARMYs din ang bait-bait nila and they've been supportive din of my music since that point. So all I feel is just thankful and grateful for everything that has happened," Sandejas told TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Friday morning.

In the interview, Sandejas also recalled that it was his sister, a BTS fan, who told him that V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, sang along to his song "Sorry."

"She told me you're on BTS V's vlog. I was like 'what?' and then everybody started freaking out, then my Twitter and my Instagram started going crazy. And since then, my life hasn't been the same. So it's pretty crazy," Sandejas said.

BTS V listens to Paolo Sandejas' 'Sorry.' Screengrab from YouTube/BANGTANTV

Sandejas said he's just grateful to ARMY, the fans of the superstar group.

"Kasi at first I was like scared how would people react to the song pero it was like overwhelmingly positive talaga and I only have ARMY and all the BTS fans and K-pop fans to thank talaga kasi ang bait-bait talaga nila," Sandejas said.

According to Sandejas, "Sorry," which is a "sad, sad song," now has a new meaning after all that happened.

"It's not so sad anymore," he said.

Last Saturday, BTS released a 52-minute vlog showing V driving while listening to music, eating food, and playing virtual golf.

In the vlog, the 26-year-old K-pop singer is shown listening and singing along to Sandejas' song "Sorry," sparking excitement among Filipino BTS fans on social media.