Filipino singer Paolo Sandejas' 2020 song 'Sorry' was featured in a vlog by BTS member V, released July 9, 2022. Photos from Sandejas' official Instagram and YouTube screengrab

MANILA — Filipino singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas was on cloud nine after learning that V of the phenomenal K-pop boy band BTS listens to his music.

On Saturday, BTS released a 52-minute vlog showing V driving while listening to music, eating food, and playing virtual golf.

Beginning at the 25:56 mark of the video, the 26-year-old K-pop singer is shown listening and singing along to Sandejas' song "Sorry," sparking excitement among Filipino ARMYs (BTS' fans) on social media.

BTS V listens to Paolo Sandejas' 'Sorry.' Screengrab from YouTube/BANGTANTV

Sandejas said he was "honored" that V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, enjoyed his song.

"The fact that one of the biggest artists in the world knows my name and listens to my songs is insane to me," Sandejas said in a statement from his label Universal Records Philippines.

"This is a surreal experience and I have no words to express how honored I am that he enjoys a song I worked so hard on," he added.

On Twitter, Sandejas also thanked ARMYs, who were also celebrating on Saturday the day that BTS gave them a fandom name.

"Tonight has been insane! Thank you all so much for all the love you guys have been showing for my music," he said in a tweet.

"[T]o the Filo Army, you guys are amazing. Happy #ARMYDAY," he said.

Sandejas released "Sorry" in 2020 as part of his six-track extended play "Purple Afternoon."